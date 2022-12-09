Home » News » Movies » Rishab Shetty, Wife Pragathi Shetty Offer Prayers At Kateel Shri Durgaparameshwari Temple

Rishab Shetty, Wife Pragathi Shetty Offer Prayers At Kateel Shri Durgaparameshwari Temple

The actor’s family offered prayers to seek blessing from Sri Durga Parameshwari.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: December 09, 2022, 13:53 IST

Bengaluru, India

His fans were also present at the temple.
Rishab Shetty is basking in the success of Kantara, which broke several records at the box office. The Kannada actor recently visited the Kateel Shri Durgaparameshwari temple in Karnataka with his wife, Pragathi Shetty. The actor’s family offered prayers to seek blessing from Sri Durga Parameshwari. The temple is situated in Kateel, Mangalore in Dakshina Kannada district. Rishab was spotted entering and leaving the famous temple wearing a maroon shirt and white Pancha.

The temple management also offered the actor god’s vestments and prasadam. His fans were also present at the temple. He also stopped to greet them and clicked selfies with them. The actor has earlier also visited Anegudde Vinayaka temple with his wife and children Ranvit and Raadya.

Management trustee of Anegudde Vinayaka temple Ramana Upadhyaya, K Suryananaraya Upadhyaya, priest Devidas Upadhyaya, priest committee members, temple manager and other staff members were also present during his visit.

The film was made on a low budget of Rs 16 crore and has done phenomenal business at the box office crossing the 400-crore mark.

Before him, actress Saptami Gowda also visited the Kateel temple and offered a special pooja. She was accompanied by her mother Shanta and Sunil Guru in the temple. The priests also honoured her by offering her the god’s vestments and prasadam.

After successfully running at the box office for more than 50 days, the film is now released on digital platforms, the Hindi version of the film has premiered on Netflix today, i.e. December 9.

The filmmaker also won the case against Kerala-based band Thaikkudam Bridge who alleged the makers plagiarising the film’s Varaha Roopam song from their creation, Navarasam. The song was removed from the digital screening of the film but now has been restored.

As per recent reports, Rishab is making his Bollywood debut with Rohit Shetty’s upcoming project. The film is also to feature Rakshit Shetty and Shah Rukh Khan. The Home films production house is reported to produce the project. However, there is no official announcement made by the makers.

first published: December 09, 2022, 13:53 IST
last updated: December 09, 2022, 13:53 IST
