Kantara star Rishab Shetty adds another feather to his cap. The actor has been honoured with the Most Promising Actor Award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award 2023, Times of India reported. The award has been given to the actor for his stellar performance in the Kannada film last year. Kantara was not only praised by critics but also emerged as one of the biggest pan-India blockbusters of 2022, receiving much love from fans.

Directed and starring Rishab Shetty, Kantara revolves around a Kamabala champion who is at loggerheads with a forest officer. The film was praised for the performances and for keeping intact the nuances of the traditions shown, including that of the Bhoota Kola performer. The Dadashab Phalke International Film Festival Award 2023 will reportedly take place on February 20 in Mumbai.

The film recently completed 100 days of its release. On the occasion, Rishab announced Kantara 2. Rishab shared that what the audience has seen for now is actually part 2 and therefore what will be released next is Kantara’s prequel. Dropping hint about the release date, the actor also revealed that the film is likely to hit theatres in 2024.

“The idea has been flashed into my mind while I was shooting for Kantara because the history of Kantara has more depth to it, and currently, if the writing part is concerned we are in the middle of digging into more details. As the research is still progressing, it would be very early to reveal details about the film," the actor said.

Rishab also made the headlines earlier this week after he along with KGF star Yash and a few other prominent Kannada stars met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking about the meeting, Rishab took to Twitter and wrote, “Inspiring meeting PM @narendramodi ಅವರು as we discussed the role of the Entertainment industry in shaping New India and Progressive Karnataka. Proud to contribute towards #BuildingABetterIndia 🇮🇳 Your visionary leadership inspires us & your encouragement means the world to us @PMOIndia."

