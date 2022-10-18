Rishab Shetty’s Humble Gesture At Event Wins Fans’ Hearts

Kannada film Kantara continues to witness an exceptional run at the box office. Recently, director Rishab Shetty was felicitated by the Kadri Cricketers Club at an event organized for team Kantara. Now, a video of Rishab from the event has gone viral on social media. Before receiving the honour, Rishab Shetty removed his slippers. This humble gesture won the hearts of many social media users, including rapper Alok Babu. He posted a video from the event on Instagram and wrote, “Our Shiva was felicitated but while felicitation, he showed his greatness by removing his slippers."

Advertisement

The video caught the eyeballs of fans on Instagram. Many of them congratulated Rishab Shetty in the comments section of the video. A user expressed, “So proud of you Rishab Shetty sir. You made Tulu Nadu people proud." “Congratulation sir," gushed another.

Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, Kantara has taken the box office by storm ever since its release on September 30. The Hindi version of the film, which was released on October 14, has also registered a strong collection. According to trade reports, the fourth-day collection of Kantara was higher than its first-day collection.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

Due to the positive word of mouth, Kantara is likely to have a long theatrical run in the Hindi belt. Taran Adarsh recently broke down the film’s day-wise collection. He tweeted, “Kantara’s Day 4 collection is higher than its opening day collection. #Kantara *#Hindi version* trends very well, achieving a breakthrough on Day 2 and 3… Glowing word of mouth is converting into footfalls… Day 4 is expected to be bigger than Day 1… Fri 1.27 cr, Sat 2.75 cr, Sun 3.50 cr. Total: Rs 7.52 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC (sic)."

Apart from the Hindi dub, Kantara received positive reviews from Tamil and Telugu speaking audiences as well.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here