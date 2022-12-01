Rishab Shetty's Kantara Faces Backlash After OTT Release. Deets Inside

Kantara, ever since its release, has dominated the box office and left cash registers ringing. The thriller went on to become the second-highest-grossing Kannada film of 2022. Following its successful theatrical run, Rishab Shetty’s film sparked controversy due to its OTT release. Thaikkudam Bridge, a Kerala-based band, recently claimed that the song Varaha Roopam used in the Kannada film was a copy of their song, Navarasam, and threatened legal action against Amazon Prime.

A few months back, Thaikkudam Bridge shared a post on social media that read, “We would like our listeners to know that Thaikkudam Bridge is in no way or form affiliated with Kantara. The unavoidable similarities between our IP Navarasam and Varaha Roopam in terms of audio is therefore a blatant infringement of copyright laws."

Following Thaikkudam Bridge’s legal action, Amazon Prime removed the song from the film Kantara. The former even took to social media to announce that the OTT platform had removed the song from the film.

Finally, a few days back, the band posted another note that said, “Amazon Prime has removed the plagiarised version of our song ‘NAVARASAM’ from the movie KANTARA. Justice Prevails! Thanks to our Attorney: Satish Murthi & our mentor Mathrubhumi @mathrubhuminewstv for their unstinted support. Thanks to our Musician fraternity, fans, and Media who extended their wholehearted support to fight for the rights."

Now that the film has been released on Amazon Prime Video with a new version of the song, Varaha Roopam this is how the fans are reacting to it.

A person shared a picture and wrote, “When you eagerly wait for #KantaraOnPrime and then see a new version of Varaha Roopam."

Another said, “Everyone after watching #KantaraOnPrime without the original #varaharoopam. Bring Back Varaha Roopam."

“The soul of Kantara Varaha Roopam has been altered in the OTT version. It doesn’t feel like Kantara anymore. Man, this is depressing," read a comment.

