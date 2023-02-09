In this era of stiff competition in the hospitality industry, only a catchy name used for business can make it a hit among the people. It is always a challenging task, and people strive hard to keep an attractive name for their enterprises. It looks like a homestay near Dandeli town and a dhaba near Haliyal town in Karnataka have cracked the perfect way to do so. They have cashed in on the popularity of the Kannada blockbuster Kantara movie, directed and starred by Rishab Shetty. They have named their business after this film. Needless to say, both business units are getting some curious calls and visitors, just because of this name. In fact, the hotel in Haliyal was recently built and opened. Just when the owners were looking for the name, they stumbled upon the Kannada movie Kantara and the rest is history.

Mahesh Dandgali, owner of Kantara homestay in Pradhani village of Joida Taluk, had a word with the New Indian Express about this decision. Mahesh said that he was highly-impressed with the movie. “We are located in the dense forests of Joida taluk, and we thought the name would go well. I am a believer in Daiva and I liked the film also because of that. We believe by providing the best service we can make visitors happy. We are yet to make the name famous online, but visitors have given positive feedback about the name of the homestay," he said.

One of the owners of Kantara Dhaba located on Haliyal-Dharwad road also talked with the New Indian Express about his decision to name his dhaba after the film’s name. According to him, he had many names in mind while planning to open a veg and non-veg dhaba and finally decided to go by the name Kantara. The Dhaba owner felt that this film has roots in the daily lives of forest dwellers. He further said that the food habits have been shown in a respectful way throughout the movie.

