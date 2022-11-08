Rishab Shetty's Kantara OTT Release Gets Delayed? Here's What We Know

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara continues to bask in the praise from all corners of the country. Despite running in theatres for over a month now, having been originally released on September 30, the craze surrounding the Kannada action thriller refuses to dwindle. Owing to the same, the makers of this Rishab Shetty-starrer have reportedly decided to push the film’s OTT release date.

It was previously reported that the streaming rights for Kantara have been acquired by Amazon Prime Video. Speculations were also rife that the blockbuster film was slated to premiere on the OTT platform on November 18 after its exceptional run in cinema halls. However, according to the latest buzz, the makers have decided to postpone Kantara’s OTT release date to November end as the film continues to rake in impressive numbers at the box office.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

Produced on a small budget by Hombale Films, Kantara marks the latest cinematic phenomenon to have come out of the Kannada film industry. As per reports, the film grossed a jaw-dropping Rs 300 crore at the box office in India. And, the worldwide collection of this Rishab Shetty directorial stands at a monstrous Rs 343 crore with its 38-day-long run in theatres.

Kantara is also performing exceedingly well in the Hindi belt after its release on October 14. Within three weeks, the film’s Hindi version has minted over Rs 62.35 crore at the ticket booth. Besides the Hindi belt, Kantara has also been received well by Telugu-, Tamil- and Malayalam-speaking audiences.

Alongside Rishab Shetty, Kantara’s cast also boasts of Kishore, Sapthami Gowda, Achyuth Kumar and Pramod Shetty in prominent roles. The film’s cinematography has been helmed by Arvind S Kashyap while B Ajaneesh Loknath has scored its rip-roaring music. Its plot, which plays out in three different timelines, highlights the theme of man versus nature.

Read all the Latest Movies News here