Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Releases In Tulu Today

Several big films from South India grabbed the limelight last year. To everyone’s surprise, in the top 10 list of blockbuster movies in India, seven were from South India. Starting from Pushpa: The Rise in December last year, the latest entrant to the blockbuster list is Kantara. The project has grossed Rs 396 crore till date, placing it ninth on the list.

The global business split of Rishab Shetty’s Kantara is Rs 359 crore in India and $4.60 million (Rs. 37 crore) overseas. Kantara is in the last legs of its box office run at the theatres and will probably close over Rs 400 crore mark.

Now, another latest update about this film has come to the fore. Kantara has successfully been dubbed in the Tulu language. Today, on December 2, the film hit the silver screen for coastal residences. Kantara has made history by surpassing KGF 2 to become the highest-grossing film in the history of the state of Karnataka.

Kantara has collected 172 crore rupees in Karnataka as of yesterday, while KGF 2 has made 161.50 crore rupees. Moreover, the record made by Baahubali 1 and Baahubali 2 was broken by Kantara in both Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

