Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Screening Stopped at a Mangalore Theatre, Details Here

Rishab Shetty’s much-talked-about film Kantara opened to a strong start at the box office. Owing to positive word of mouth, the Kannada film is witnessing an impressive run on the big screen. While the film is basking in rave reviews, an incident from a Mangalore theatre during the screening of Kantara has taken Rishab Shetty’s fans by shock.

A peculiar video from a screening of Kantara in Mangalore PVR Mall recently surfaced on Twitter. In the video, a woman is seen behaving strangely while seeing the film. She could also be heard screaming at the top of her lungs amid the screening of the film. As a result, the show was reportedly halted for half an hour. However, it resumed when the woman regained consciousness.

The video was shared on Twitter by a user named Anil Poojary. Posting the video, he wrote, “There can’t be any better review than this for Kantara. This Happened Today Premier Show in PVR Mangalore A must-watch movie which is all about Bhoota Kola. Movie was stopped during the incident and resumed after some time."

Despite strong competition from PS – 1 and Vikram Vedha, Kantara has been doing well at the box office. The movie is set against the rural backdrop of a fictional village located on the southern coast of Karnataka. Rishab tells the story of a generational belief system in the coastal region and focuses on the sacred customs of the region in the film. He carefully weaves together popular myths, legends and superstitions from Karnataka in Kantara.

Kantara plays out in three timelines and deals with the theme of man against nature. This deeply rooted mystical thriller begins in the 18th century and sees a king handing over a piece of land to the indigenous people of the coastal region. The story then focuses on the 70s to tell the audience how the king’s descendant tries to reclaim the land. It finally shifts its focus to the strategies implemented by the next generation feudal lord to reclaim the land from the tribal community.

Kantara stars Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty and Prakash Thuminad in lead roles. It has been written and directed by Rishab himself. The Kannada film has been produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films.

