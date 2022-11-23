Rishab Shetty’s Kantara to Finally Release on OTT on This Date, Details Inside

The wait is finally over! Kantara is all set to grace the OTT platform Amazon Prime tomorrow, November 24. The streaming site has made the announcement with a collaborative Instagram post with director-actor Rishab Shetty. Sharing the poster of the film, Amazon Prime wrote, “putting an end to all the wait!!! Kantara On Prime, out tomorrow.” Kantara will be available on OTT in four languages, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Take a look at the post:

Unfortunately, the Hindi audience will have to wait a little longer to experience the tribal world of Kantara. And, fans have expressed their disappointment in the comment section as well. “We want the film in Hindi,” an Instagram user said. While another stated, “Arey Hindi walon ki kya galti, vo humesha late kyo rehte hai (What is the fault of the Hindi audience, why are they always last)” “Hindi mai release late kyo kar rahe ho (why is the release of Hindi version being late)”

Ever since its release, on September 30, Kantara has been making waves across the country. Celebrities and fans are not tired of praising the film, and it continues to mint money at the box office. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, south actor Rajinikanth, and Prabhas among others have applauded the Kantara team for creating a cinematic piece. Despite its relatively small budget, the Rishab Shetty directorial has so far collected over Rs. 400 crores at the ticket counter.

Writer, actor, and director Rishab Shetty's Kannada-language Kantara is a blend of history, myth, folklore, high drama and stylishly choreographed action which has been neatly wrapped in the cultural milieu. Produced by Hombale Films Kantara starred Rishab Shetty, Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty, Sapthami Gowda and south actor Kishore in the lead roles. The film is set in a fictional village of Dakshina Kannada. Kantara follows the journey of the character of Rishab Shetty, who is a Kambala champion. His faceoff with an upright Forest Range officer is likely to give you goosebumps.

