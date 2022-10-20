Rishab Shetty’s Kantara To Release in Tulu Language Next? What We know

Director Rishab Shetty has done wonders with his cinematic masterpiece Kantara. With its amazing storytelling and gripping plot, Kantara has broken all box office records of some of the blockbuster movies like Vikram, Godfather, and Rocketry. Originally released in Kannada, Kantara’s fame has echoed in almost every part of India, with the film released in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil languages.

Now, the makers of Kantara have decided to release the film in the Tulu language as well. According to reports, Rishab Shetty, along with the other cast and crew members, is planning on releasing the film in the Tulu language very soon.

Earlier, in an interview with News18, the entire Kantara team spilled the beans on some interesting aspects of the film. Talking about the roaring success of this Rishab Shetty directorial, the makers credited the astounding performances of the actors for paving the way to the film’s triumph.

Advertisement

Top showsha video

According to director Rishab Shetty, he had to undergo painstaking research about the various cultural traditions embedded in the coastal regions of Karnataka to portray the film in its true depiction. He admitted to getting scared that if he made even a negligible mistake, it would become a huge problem for the entire film team.

The director expressed his gratitude to popular actors like Prabhas, Kiccha Sudeep, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Dhanush who heaped praises on Rishab’s grandeur film. He added that he was overwhelmed upon receiving such a lovely response from the audience. Speaking about the film’s dramatic climax, Rishab spoke about how he got seeped into his role, acting with utmost devotion.

Although the film is hailed to be the biggest blockbuster in Kannada, many critics have found faults regarding the traditions shown in Kantara. “Glad our Kannada film ‘Kantara’ is making national waves. Director Rishabh Shetty claims Bhootha Kola is Hindu culture. False. Our Pambada/Nalike/Parawa’s Bahujan traditions predate Vedic-Brahminical Hinduism. We ask that Moolnivasi cultures be shown w/ truth on & off screen," pointed out activist and actor Chetan Kumar Ahimsa.

Produced by Homabale films, Kantara, which means a fantastical forest takes us back to the nineteenth-century era in the village of Kundapur, where a king offers the tribal residents a plot of land in exchange for a tribal god revered as Bhoota who will bring him bliss and tranquillity. Years later, the king’s heir demands the land in exchange. As a result, he suffers fatal repercussions at Bhoota’s hands.

Besides Rishab Shetty, who has also acted in Kantara, Sapthami Gowda, Achyuth Kumar, Kishore, and Pramod Shetty were seen in important roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here