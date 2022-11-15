Rishab Shetty's Son Ranvit Shetty Loves Kantara’s Singara Siriye Song? Let's Find

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara has turned out to be an unstoppable and unprecedented success at the Indian box office. After Diwali, Kantara is still pulling crowds. The Hindi dubbed version of Kantara has crossed Rs. 75 crore, as shared by radio host Siddharth Kannan.

He tweeted, “#Kantara registered yet another triumph at the box office crossing the mark of 75 Cr. in the Hindi market… This movie is unstoppable! @hombalefilms @shetty_rishab #RishabShetty #siddharthkannan #sidk."

Singara Siriye has emerged as one of the most loved songs from the film. In a recent interview, Rishab’s wife Pragathi Shetty said their son Ranvit Shetty also loved the track. She said that Ranvit likes to hear the song and is seen humming it. Isn’t that adorable?

Kantara broke the record for the best fifth week at the Indian box office by overtaking Baahubali 2. In its fifth week of release, the film brought in about Rs. 65 crore, a drop of less than 10% from the week before, in contrast to Baahubali 2’s Rs. 40 crore. The movie has earned 275 crore rupees at the box office and is now nearing 300 crore. It has amassed a triple-digit global box office haul of $3.50 million, with an estimated total box office take of Rs. 303 crore.

To beat Ponniyin Selvan and become the third-highest-grossing Indian movie of this year, it will have to break the Rs. 300 crore threshold. Dream Warrior Pictures posted about this accomplishment recently. “#KantaraTamil entering into 5th week with 100+ screens experience this extravaganza on the big screens. shetty_rishab@VKiragandur@hombalefilms@prabhu_sr

@gowda_sapthami@AJANEESH #ArvindKashyap @actorkishore#காந்தாரா #Kantara.’’

Kantara, among other achievements, has reached Rs. 150 crore in Karnataka, becoming just the second film, after KGF 2, to do so. Before the year started, it was impossible to imagine that any film in Karnataka would even come close to KGF 2, much less surpass it.

