Kannada actor-director Rishab Shetty has become a popular name across India after receiving worldwide acclaim for his larger-than-life mythological film, Kantara. His wife, fashion stylist and costume designer Pragathi Shetty is also no less than a celebrity. Though Pragathi maintains a low profile, she always manages to impress the audience with her sartorial choices. Her latest pictures in a desi avatar are the proof.

She ruled the hearts of social media users for her simple yet elegant look in a parrot green anarkali suit with a fuchsia pink dupatta. The anarkali suit had the brocade work all over, that made her look even prettier. Pragathi opted for a no-makeup look, and just added a tint of pink lipstick and kohl eyes. Even in a no-makeup look, Pragathi had made the fashion traffic stop and stare. Sharing the photos on Instagram she wrote in the caption, “Nothing as contagious as a wholehearted smile."

Social media users were left impressed due to her fashion sensibilities, and they came up with a slew of compliments. One user wrote that Rishab should have chosen her as the female lead for Kantara. Another wrote that she had charmed everyone with her simple looks. Others showered heart and fire emoticons on Pragathi’s stunning pictures.

Pragathi had catapulted to fame after she designed the costumes for Kantara. In a conversation with News 18 earlier, Pragathi had revealed that she had to make over 1,000 well-researched and tailored costumes for the actors. According to Pragathi, she had begun the research for Kantara’s costumes after getting the script. At that time, she was pregnant with her daughter. But, still she meticulously researched every aspect of the costumes, so they could be picture-perfect, according to the requirements of the film. For designing these costumes, she had visited Guthina Mane (family house of people who are leaders of villages in coastal Karnataka). She checked their old photographs and took the reference of the attire and jewellery worn by the king and the queen.

Pragathi didn’t stop there and even visited Rani Abbakka Tulu Museum, a cultural centre located in Bantwal, Karnataka, for her research. She collected many photographs of that era, which helped her a great deal in research.

