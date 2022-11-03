Rishab Shetty's Wife Shares Glimpses of Their Diwali Celebration in Latest Post

Actor-director Rishab Shetty, whose latest mythological action thriller Kantara has created euphoria among audiences, is basking in its success these days. The film, which is rooted in the folklore and ancient traditions of rural Karnataka, is currently the highest-rated Indian film on IMDb.

On Wednesday, his wife, Pragathi Rishab Shetty, shared a few pictures on Instagram with him and their two children — a son and a daughter. As soon as she posted the pictures, they went viral. The photos showed a happy, small family of four. Pragathi was seen in a beautiful Kanchivaram purple saree, with golden borders going all over.

For jewellery, she opted for authentic vaddanams that looked adorable. She tied her hair in a bun with a huge gajra and carried a no-makeup look. Posing with her, Rishab was seen in a traditional attire — donning a beige kurta and white pajama. And let’s not forget about the two munchkins in the picture, who looked adorable in the traditional clothes as well.

Advertisement

Check out the post here:

With all credits pointing to Rishab, the director has piqued the public’s interest in his personal and professional life, following the success of Kantara. People were completely blown away by the film and are eager to learn more about the talented individual.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

According to reports, Rishab has always wanted to be an actor since he was a child and pursued his dream after graduating. He also enrolled in drama classes. It has also been reported that before he became famous, he used to sell water bottles. During his college years, the actor also did odd jobs, such as working in hotels, to earn a living.

Read all the Latest Movies News here