Rishabh Shetty Attends Bhoota Kola Festival, Expresses Gratitude For Success of Kantara

Rishabh Shetty’s Kantara earned immense appreciation and praises globally. It also became one of the highest grossing films of 2022. The film narrateda story inspired by the divinity of Panjurli Daiva magnificently like never seen before and the way the action thriller went on to achieve greatness seems to be the sheer epitome of the blessings of one and only Daiva. To pay homage to the blessing of the divine god, the team got a chance to seek blessings from the Daiva at Bhoota Kola.

Taking to their social media, the production house shared a video capturing glimpses of the team as they seek blessing from the real Daiva. They also penned a gratitude note which read, “ಹರಕೆ ತೀರಿಸಿದ ಕ್ಷಣಗಳು. You surrender to the nature & worship the God, who has bestowed you with such success n freedom in life. #Kantara team witnessed the divine in real form & took the blessings of Daiva! @shetty_rishab #VijayKiragandur @gowda_sapthami @ChaluveG @Karthik1423"

Kantara’s intriguing storyline may have allowed audiences to understand the world of Kannada films and folklore a lot better, there were also various scenes in the films, which have a separate fan base. Earlier, while discussing the film in detail, Shetty spoke about the film’s pre-climax fight sequence, as well as the widely-appreciated climactic scene in which the lead character Shiva is possessed by a spirit. He opened up about the physical and emotional toll that the sequences took on him, and how he improvised on the spot to get the job done despite dislocating his shoulder and burning his skin.

Discussing the climax, “Before the Guliga sequence, there is a fire sequence. People hit me with a fire stick. I had scratches all over my back. My skin got scratched and burnt, there were blisters everywhere. If we had tried to do it with VFX or used a body double, it would not have looked real. Nor did we have the time. I was also losing patience. I was so angry. If someone would’ve tried to annoy me then, I would’ve killed them. I was that ferocious. You will get a sense of that in the film. It’s real. I couldn’t sleep properly after going back home. It was so painful."

Kantara was released in the Kannada version and Hindi version on 30th September and 14th October, respectively. The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the film also features Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles.

