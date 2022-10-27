Rishabh Shetty Reveals Kantara Was Not Pan-India Film, 'People Asked Me to Make It Pan-India'

Kantara is the latest cinematic phenomenon to have come out from the realms of Kannada cinema. The action-thriller film written and directed by Rishab Shetty, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under Hombale Films stars Shetty as a Kambala champion, who comes to loggerheads with an upright DRFO officer, Murali (Kishore). Achyuth Kumar and Sapthami Gowda feature in supporting roles.

Apart from sweeping the Kannada Box Office, the film has also performed exceptionally well in the Hindi belts. Now Shetty has revealed that he didn’t anticipate such widespread acclaim and that is why he didn’t dub Kantara in other languages.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Rishabh stated that soon after the release of his film, people on Twitter bombarded him with a request for releasing Kantara in other languages as well. He explained “The film is about the relationship between man and Nature. It’s a part of Karnataka’s folklore. So, I wanted to present this in my original language (Kannada). But we started seeing demand for other versions. On Twitter, people would message me, ‘Hindi, Telugu, Tamil mein release karo, isko pan-India karo’. Mujhe pan-India mein interest nahin tha, to begin with. There are no language barriers now, it’s Indian cinema. Isliye itna pyaar mil raha hai Kantara ko (That’s why it is getting so much love)."

Advertisement

Shetty also attributed the film’s success to positive worth of mouth. He said, “People have promoted the film so much on social media. It is all word of mouth. Logon ka taste badal raha hai(the audience sensibilities have changed). They’ve begun to get conscious of Indian traditions."

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Kantara involves culture of Kambla and Bhootha Kola. A human and nature conflict where Shiva is the rebellion who works against nature. A loop leads to war between villagers and evil forces. Set and filmed in Keradi in coastal Karnataka, Kantara’s cinematography was handled by Arvind S. Kashyap, with B. Ajaneesh Loknath scoring music for the film and the action sequences were choreographed by the action director Vikram More. The production design was handled by debutant, Dharani Gange Putra.Besides Rishabh Shetty, the film also starred Sapthami Gowda, Kishore Kumar G., Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty, Swaraj Sheety and many more prominent actors.

Read all the Latest Movies News here