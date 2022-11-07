Rishabh Shetty, Sapthami Respond to Criticism That Kantara Love Story is Regressive

Kantara is the latest cinematic phenomenon to have come out from the realms of Kannada cinema. The action-thriller film written and directed by Rishab Shetty, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under Hombale Films, stars Shetty as a Kambala champion, who comes to loggerheads with an upright DRFO officer, Murali (Kishore). Achyuth Kumar and Sapthami Gowda feature in supporting roles.

Apart from sweeping the Kannada Box Office, the film has also performed exceptionally well in the Hindi belts. Now Shetty and Gowda have opened up about the criticism of regressive characters and themes.

For instance, the lead hero of the film, in the pretext of wooing, can be seen harrassing the feamle lead into submission. While that has been perceived as borderline eve-teasing by critics, Rishab disagreed by stating that since he was telling a story that was set in the ’90s and that too in a small village, it was imperative for him to retain that originality.

While speaking with Hindustan Times, the actor and director explained, “But the movie is based in the ’90s and that too in a small village back then. Those people were mentally in the ’60s and ’70s only. That was the thought process. All this I have seen happening in my village and I wanted to get that raw love story. To establish the character of Shiva, it was essential to show their story and bond. Even Shiva’s realisation and enlightenment, it needed to be told this way."

Adding to this, Gowda elaborated, “He doesn’t behave like that with everybody. It’s only with her that he behaves this way. That is the way he knows how to profess," she says. Rishab adds, “A man who participates in the buffalo race, how would he know how to talk to a girl nicely. This is how he is."

Sapthami also went on to defend the film on the lines of her on-screen character falling for a person like Shiva who had no ambitions and goals and was mostly exhibiting lecherous traits. She quipped, “I personally have seen a lot of such romances in the society. It does not matter what job you do or who you are. And these two people have grown up together. They have been in the same village and have seen each other as kids. So, there is a bond since then, which hasn’t gone away despite her being educated or whatever. It doesn’t what position they are in right now. And as they say, love is blind. It just happens."

