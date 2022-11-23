Did Rishabh Shetty Just Take a Dig At Rashmika Mandanna For One Of Her Old Interviews?

Actor-director Rishabh Shetty’s popularity has skyrocketed after the success of his recent film Kantara, which continues to rule the box office even after an almost two-month-long run in cinema halls. While Kantara remains in the limelight for its impressive run, Rishabh recently made headlines after he took a dig at Rashmika Mandanna for an old interview, which recently resurfaced on the internet.

In a chat with Gulte.com, Rishabh was asked who among Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rashmika Mandanna, Keerthy Suresh and Sai Pallavi would he like to work with in his next project. In his response, the Harikathe Alla Girikathe actor said, “I decide my actors once I finish my script. I prefer working with newcomers as they come with no barriers." Referring to the aforementioned actresses, he also added, “These actors, I don’t like them. But, I like the work of Sai Pallavi and Samantha."

He then praised the actresses and called them true artists. He also highlighted that they are one of the finest performers in recent times, without mentioning Rashmika Mandanna.

Advertisement

For those unaware of what caused such a reaction from Rishab Shetty, in a previous interview with Curly Tales, she revealed that acting wasn’t her first choice.

Elaborating on the same, Rashmika shared that she had won the title of Fresh Face. “I said okay to the competition as one of my teachers came and told me. I took part and we had state-level competition, and national-level competition and then I ended up getting the title." She then shared that they put her name and photo on the front page of The Times of India.

Rashmika added saying after this, she got a call from a production house and thought it was a prank call. She also shed light on the whole process of bagging the role in her debut film. However, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the actress air-quoted the production house and refrained from naming it. And, the production house was Paramvah Studios, co-founded by Rakshit Shetty, a dear friend of Rishab Shetty.

Advertisement

In fact, Rashmika Mandanna made her acting debut with Kirik Party, directed by Rishabh Shetty, in 2016.

Read all the Latest Movies News here