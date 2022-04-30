Rishi Kapoor Death Anniversary: First and Last Movie of the Actor

RISHI KAPOOR DEATH ANNIVERSARY: Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on 30 April, 2020. It has been two years since he passed away after battling hard against leukaemia (blood cancer). The void created by the actor, perhaps, will forever remain in Bollywood.

Known for playing romantic characters throughout his acting career, Rishi Kapoor received many accolades like four Filmfare Awards, three Zee Cine Awards and a National Film Award. Considered one of the most successful actors of his generation, Rishi Kapoor married Neetu Singh in January 1980.

The actor made us spellbound with his commendable performances in Mulk, Do Dooni Chaar, Love Aaj Kal, Agneepath, 102 Not out.

On his death anniversary, let us have a glance at his first and last movie:

Mera Naam Joker (1970)

Mera Naam Joker was the on screen debut of Rishi Kapoor as a child artist, portraying the younger version of Raj Kapoor’s character. Directed and produced by Raj Kapoor and released in 1970, it remains one of the most unforgettable movies. Written by Khwaja Ahmad Abbas, this film stars Raj Kapoor as the legendary character, with Simi Garewal, Kseniya Ryabinkina and Padmini in the supporting roles. Besides, the cast included promising stars such as Rajendra Kumar, Dharmendra, and Manoj Kumar.

The movie focused on the life of a circus performer where the plot focuses on a clown who must make his audience laugh at the cost of his sorrows. Raj Kapoor played the role of Raju, whose father was considered the best circus clown ever. Ever since Raju’s father died in a trapeze accident during his performance, his mother did not like the circus life. On the other hand, Raju had a natural connection with the circus world. The film outlines the journey from his childhood to the day of his ultimate performance.

Sharmaji Namkeen (2022)

Rishi Kapoor’s last film, Sharmaji Namkeen, released on Amazon Prime Video on March 31. Above all, this is the last time we get to watch the late actor Rishi Kapoor performing on screen. This new film directed by Hitesh Bhatia starring Rishi Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar and Isha Talwar in pivotal roles.

This film centred on a light-hearted coming-of-age story of a 60-year-old man where both Rishi Kapoor and Rawal will portray the character of a widower and middle-class man named BG Sharma. It might be the first time in the history of Indian cinema that these two talented actors have played one character in a film. The film beautifully expresses the dilemma of retirees that is worth watching.

Paresh Rawal had to step in to finish the film after Rishi Kapoor’s medical condition worsened.

