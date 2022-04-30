Rishi Kapoor Death Anniversary: Five Iconic Roles Played by the Versatile Actor

RISHI KAPOOR DEATH ANNIVERSARY: Saturday marks the second death anniversary of veteran bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor. Son of Hindi cinema’s icon Raj Kapoor, Rishi carried the legacy of his father on the silver screen with his stellar work that lasted over four decades. Rishi made his first on screen appearance in Shree 420 in 1955, which starred his father.

He had his debut role which was provided by Raj Kapoor in the film Mera Naam joker in 1970 in which he portrayed the young version of the lead character played by Raj Kapoor.

Let us take a look at some of the most memorable character roles played by the late actor:

Bobby (1973)

This teen romance movie marked the beginning of Rishi’s stellar career as an actor in Hindi cinema. Bobby was produced and directed by Raj Kapoor, and written by Khwaja Ahmad Abbas. The movie portrayed the rebellious lovers played by Rishi and Dimple Kapadia, who challenge the class difference of the two families they come from to form a bond of romance and love.

The movie released 49 years ago was said to have been a gamble played by Raj who wanted a desperate measure to recover the losses incurred by his previous films, Mera Naam Joker and Kal, Aaj Aur Kal. The filmmaker could not afford Rajesh Khanna, and so he launched his son, who was 20 years old at the time. The movie became a hit.

Amar Akbar Anthony (1977)

This multi-starrer movie directed and produced by Manmohan Desai and written by Kader Khan featured Rishi alongside contemporary stars Vinod Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Neetu Singh and Parveen Babi, with Nirupa Roy, Pran and Jeevan in supporting roles.

Rishi romanced his real life partner Neetu in this drama movie. Spreading secular values and narrating a story of family reunion, this movie became the highest grossing movie of the year. Rishi played the role of Akbar Illahabadi, a talented Qawwali singer and a man good at heart in Amar Akbar Anthony.

Karz (1980)

Rishi plays the role of Monty Oberoi, the rockstar in this tale of reincarnation and revenge. The romantic thriller was directed by Subhash Ghai and also starred Tina Ambani and Simi Garewal.

Rishi’s character takes revenge of the injustice done to him in his past life by his murderous wife played by Simi. The songs of the movie like Om Shanti Om and Dard-E-Dil also became classic hits.

Mulk (2018)

The courtroom drama, Mulk is one of the critically acclaimed performances of Rishi. Written, produced and directed by Anubhav Sinha, the movie revolves around the struggles of a Muslim joint family from a small town in India, who fight to reclaim their honour after a member of their family takes to terrorism.

Rishi plays the role of Murad Ali Mohammed who goes to court to defend his honour and fight stereotypes associated with his religion due to the perception created by society and media. The movie also stars Taapsee Panuu, Prateik Babbar, Rajat Kapoor, and Neena Gupta.

Sharmaji Namkeen (2022)

The last film of the actor, Sharmaji Namkeen, released in March 2022. Rishi had to leave filming for this project midway since he had to address his medical condition.

Written and directed by Hitesh Bhatia, the movie narrates the story of a widower who has to take early retirement but soon discovers a new talent of cooking delicious food. The movie also stars Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar and Isha Talwar. Soon after Rishi had to leave the movie midway, it was actor Paresh Rawal who completed the part.

