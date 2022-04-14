Rishi Kapoor Was Like Ranbir Kapoor's Friend, His Presence Will Be Felt in the Wedding: Satish Kaushik | Exclusive

Bollywood lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are tying the knot today in presence of their close friends and family members. Earlier in the day, Neetu Kapoor found an emotional way of involving the late actor Rishi Kapoor in his son’s wedding festivities by sharing a glimpse of her Mehendi with his name written on him. News18.com caught up with his Sharmaji Namkeen co-star Satish Kaushik, who said that Rishi Kapoor’s presence would be felt during the wedding.

Heaping praise on the groom, Kaushik expressed, “It would have been a great day for him (Rishi Kapoor). I remember Ranbir when he was small and assisting in Aa Ab Laut Chalen. He was AD to Rishi Ji. And today seeing him grow up and make a big mark as an actor and taking the legacy of the Kapoors forward and settling in his life, you feel very happy. The guy is settling, that too with a great actor like Alia Bhatt who is the daughter of a great director Mahesh Bhatt. They are going to be a great couple of two intelligent minds, two happy minds, young minds so I wish them all the best."

Remembering the veteran actor, the Mr India actor added, “And Rishi Ji would have been, definitely, very, very happy, of course. His presence will be there when they are getting married. He was a carefree person, he could converse with younger people at the same level. Much more than a father, he was a friend to Ranbir Kapoor."

Kaushik was a part of Rishi Kapoor’s debut directorial Aa Ab Laut Chalen and shared the screen with him in films such as Saagar and his posthumous release Sharmaji Namkeen. Kapoor’s unfortunate demise came before he could complete the shooting of the film and actor Paresh Rawal had stepped in to fill in for him.

The actor shared that he could see Kapoor through Rawal. “I got to see Rishi Kapoor all the time even in Paresh Rawal because you can’t erase your memories as you have known him so closely. I shot with him when he was well but later on, I had to shoot with Rawal but the thing is, as the audiences got used to two characters playing the same role, you too don’t mind it and see Rishi Kapoor in Paresh’s shoes," he concluded.

Satish Kaushik will next be seen in the web series Guilty Minds.

