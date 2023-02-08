Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza are legit couple goals. The two have been together for more than 20 years but their romance is still afresh. And when they are not busy winning fans over with their romance, Riteish and Genelia stir up the internet with funny videos on Instagram. Riteish dropped a fun video of himself with Genelia, lip-syncing the song ‘Tere Pyaar Mein’ from Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming film, Tu Jhoothi Mein Makkar. He is seen singing to Genelia, who splashes a mug of water on his face as the word Bheege comes up in the song. The actor captioned the video, “Tere pyaar mein since 21 years."

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza dated each other for almost a decade before tying the knot in 2012. A few days ago, the duo celebrated their 11th marriage anniversary. Riteish Deshmukh shared a candid photo of himself with Genelia and wrote, “My happiness, my safe place, my life. Happy 11th Anniversary Baiko.(wife)"

The couple never shies away from PDA on social media. On their 10th anniversary, he posted a series of monochromatic pictures of them strolling on the beach. Riteish penned a heartfelt note, “Being with you is the greatest blessing of my life. Sharing laughter, tears, joy, struggles, fears, and happiness, we have walked these miles holding each other’s hands, a step at a time. With you by, my side I feel I could do anything. Thank you for being you. Happy 10th Anniversary Baiko. (wife) I love you Genelia."

The duo was seen together in the recently released Marathi film Ved, which broke some major box office records. The film also marked Riteish Deshmukh's directorial debut. They were last seen together in Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya in 2012.

Ved, released on December 30, opened to tremendous response at the box office collecting nearly Rs 40 crores in India in just 13 days of its release. The film reportedly made with a budget of Rs 15 crore, smashed numerous Marathi box office records.

Ved also features a guest appearance by Salman Khan who was seen shaking his leg in a dance track of the movie. The movies also mark the Marathi debut of Genelia D'souza.

