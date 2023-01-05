Riteish Deshmukh And Genelia D’Souza’s Love Story Nothing Short of Bollywood Film

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza are one of the most adored couples in the Hindi film industry. The duo never fails to shell out some major couple goals with their mushy pictures and videos on social media. Their love story is nothing short of a romantic Bollywood film’s plot, and it is surely going to be etched in the hearts of many fans.

They met during the shoot of their debut film Tujhe Meri Kasam. Initially, Genelia considered him to be a spoiled brat, keeping in mind the fact that Riteish was the son of the then Maharashtra Chief Minister, the late Shri Vilas Rao Deshmukh.

With those preconceived notions, 16-year-old Genelia arrived at the Hyderabad airport before commencing the film’s shoot. There, she met 25-year-old Riteish for the first time. However, Riteish was surprised by her odd behaviour during their first meeting.

But little did Genelia D’Souza know that her thoughts about him were soon going to change for the good. She found that the Lai Bhaari actor was an extremely modest person and had a respectful attitude towards everyone on the sets of Tujhe Meri Kasam. Another thing that Genelia loved about his personality was how well-mannered he was towards her parents. And her presumption about him being a disrespectful person was soon proven false. Despite being the son of Maharashtra’s Chief Minister, Riteish had a down-to-earth attitude, and that was what Genelia liked the most about him.

Soon, Riteish and Genelia started spending more time on the sets. Since Riteish is also a professional architect, both of them used to discuss a lot about architecture in between shots. Soon, this bonding culminated in a good friendship. The charm of their bonding was also visible in their on-screen chemistry, which won the hearts of the audience. Tujhe Meri Kasam thrived at the box office, and Riteish was even nominated for the Screen Award, under the most promising debut actor category. Genelia, too, was nominated for the most promising debut actress category.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza’s friendship soon turned into love. And after dating for 9 long years, they finally tied the nuptial knot on February 3, 2012. The couple now has two sons – Riaan and Rahyl.

