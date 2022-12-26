Riteish Deshmukh Apologises To Journalists Manhandled By His PR Team

Riteish Deshmukh will soon be venturing into direction with Ved. He will also star in the film, alongside his wife, actress Genelia Deshmukh. While the actors have been involved in promotions of the film, Riteish has got embroiled in a controversy. In the midst of the film’s promotions, it has come to light that Ritesh’s PR Team has allegedly misbehaved with journalists in Kolhapur, Maharashtra.

The incident was brought to the fore by a journalist when Riteish was interacting with the media after the darshan of Mahalakshmi Temple in Kolhapur. The journalist told the actor that a bouncer manhandled them and had them thrown out of the hotel. He said that they were insulted, following which Riteish apologised to the media.

Riteish said, “I apologise if you feel that you have been insulted by us. I had not organised any meeting". He further clarified that he was not at that venue with his wife for the promotion of Ved or any other film. “I have been married for 11 years, but we did not come to take a darshan (of the temple) together. So, we came to visit the temple. This is not the place to talk about movies. May the blessings of Mahalakshmi be upon you," he said.

Ved is slated to hit theatres on December 30. The movie will also star Jiya Shankar, Ashok Saraf and Shubhankar Tawde in significant roles. The title track features an appearance from Salman Khan. Genelia makes her Marathi film debut with this film.

