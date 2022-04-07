Riteish Deshmukh Calls Married Men ‘Bahadur’ In Hilarious Video; See Genelia D’Souza’s Reaction

Bollywood couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza, who are known for their funny antics and hilarious Instagram Reels, have provided their fans with another rib-tickling video. Riteish on Thursday posted a video in which he called men with girlfriends “weak," adding that the brave play with dangers by getting married. The light takes on marriages and the banter between husband and wife are part of many other videos on Reiteish’s social media timeline.

“Girlfriend toh kamzor logo ki hoti hai, bahadur log toh shaadi karke khatron se khelte hai," Reitish lip-synced the background voice in the video which also featured his wife Genelia at the end.

The 43-year-old actor also used the popular “Darr Ke Aage Jeet hai" tagline in the caption where he also mentioned Genelia’s Instagram handle.

Both Riteish and Genelia are known to treat their fans to such funny and romantic short videos on Instagram, and as expected the latest reel was also a hit with their followers. Besides Genelia, who commented, “Soooo sick" on Riteish’s post, fans rushed to show their support to the couple.

“Best couple in the world," a user said, while many others simply dropped laughing face and heart emojis.

Recently, Riteish also revealed his love for food in a comical manner. Earlier this week, the actor shared a video featuring himself gorging on some delicious food, while showing his tummy through an unbuttoned shirt. Actor Khulbhushan Kharbanda’s dialogue from Shaan became the background voice for the video.

“Ajeeb janwar hai, kitna bhi khaaye bhooka hi rehta hai (this is a weird animal, no matter how much it eats, it always remains hungry)," the trendy and funny dialogue, which is part of countless reels on Instagram, could be heard.

The text on the video read, “When your director asks to put on weight for the film."

Riteish and Genelia will soon be seen together in Shaad Ali’s Mr Mummy for which the actor is gaining weight.

