Riteish Deshmukh Calls Shah Rukh Khan ‘Best Host’, Says ‘Whenever You Are Leaving Mannat…’

Riteish Deshmukh must be friends with Karan Johar, the scion of Dharma Productions but the Ek Villain actor has never been keen on starring in one of its productions. Riteish fervently believes in the notion of not mixing friendship with work and that two aspects should co-exist without interfering with each other. Riteish also expressed his adulation for Shah Rukh Khan as he was all praises for him being the best possible host.

While speaking to Netflix in an interview, Riteish spoke about his dynamics with Karan Johar. He explained, “Karan Johar is one of my best friends. He is my dearest friend. But we have never mixed our friendship and work. My friendship with him is not because I want to work with him."

In another segment, the Dhamaal actor also expressed his adulation for Shah Rukh Khan as he was all praises for him being the best possible host. Riteish expressed, “Whenever there is a get-together at Mannat, and you have to leave early, the dinner is served at 3 in the morning. But the most special thing about Mannat is its host. Whenever you are leaving, he would come with you to your car and open the door of the car for you. That is Shah Rukh Khan for you."

On the other hand, when Gauri Khan, wife of SRK appeared on the penultimate episode of Koffee With Karan, she shared that the most annoying habit of Shah Rukh is that he is always outside seeing off guests. She had stated, “He (Shah Rukh) is always seeing off the guests to their car. Sometimes I feel like he spends more time outside than inside during parties. Then people start looking for him. It makes me feel like we are having the party outside on the road rather than inside the house."

On the professional front, Riteish Deshmukh was recently featured in an OTT rom-com titled ‘Plan A Plan B’ alongside Tamannaah Bhatia and Kusha Kapila. The film followed a matchmaker who believes marriage is for everyone except herself, and a successful divorce lawyer with a secret, who cross paths, and explores if opposites coexist or attract.

