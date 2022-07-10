Riteish Deshmukh Expresses Gratitude to Salman Khan as He Completes Shooting His First Marathi Film

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh turned director as he finished shooting his debut Marathi film Vedd. On this special day, the actor took to social media to give a special shout-out to Salman Khan for the grace and kindness he has shown towards Riteish and his actress-wife Genelia D’Souza. The actor took to social media to share a photo with Salman and penned a note of appreciation for him. He began his note by writing, “As we celebrate Ashadi Ekadashi, I wish you all a life filled happiness, love and prosperity. On this auspicious day it thrills me to say that with your kind blessings I have completed filming my first directorial Marathi movie ‘वेड’ (Madness, Crazy, Passion)."

Riteish continued, “This road had its own challenges but when you are surrounded with people that have your back, forward is the only way you can go. One such person is my dearest ‘Salman Bhau’ I have no words to express my

gratitude for the grace and kindness he has shown towards Genelia and me. He was part of my debut marathi film ‘Lai Bhaari’ and now he is a part of my debut directorial film वेड. Love you Bhau."

Take a look:

Apart from Vedd, Riteish was last seen in Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff and will soon be seen in the third entry to the Kya Kool Hai Hum series.

Talking of Salman Khan, the actor is currently working on his upcoming film Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. The spy thriller is the third instalment of the Tiger film franchise. The film has been bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films. Tiger 3 is expected to hit the theatres on April 21 next year. Recently, he was spotted in Hyderabad for the shooting for his home production Bhaijaan. He was seen at actor Venkatesh’s house.

