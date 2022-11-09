Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia Deshmukh Film 'Mister Mummy' Gets New Release Date

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh’s new film Mister Mummy, which was scheduled to release on November 11, will now release in cinemas on November 18. The makers of the film, which also features Mahesh Manjrekar in the lead role, have rescheduled the release date and they announced it on social media on Tuesday. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a poster of the comedy-drama, directed by Shaad Ali, with the new release date of the movie on his official Twitter account. The caption on his post read, “Riteish - Genelia: Mister Mummy moves to next week… Mister Mummy - starring Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh - was slated for release on 11 November 2022… Will now release a week later, on 18 November 2022… Directed by Shaad Ali."

Advertisement

Mister Mummy is a comedy-drama that will make you laugh out loud. The movie showcases the story of a couple who is childhood sweethearts. They have different perceptions about children, but destiny has some other plans for them. The trailer of the film gives a glimpse of the impeccable storyline and the hilarious dialogue that makes the movie a laugh riot.

The fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the film as they will once again get to witness the reel-life romance of real-life couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

The posters of the film also intrigued the Internet when they were released on social media. Why? Because it features the couple cradling their baby bumps. Yes, even Riteish is seen having a baby bump in the poster. Interesting, right?

Advertisement

Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh have worked together in films like Tujhe Meri Kasam, Masti, Tere Naal Love Hogya, and Lal Bhaari. Apart from Mister Mummy, the duo will also share the silver screen in the upcoming Marathi movie Ved, which is slated to release on 30th December this year.

Read all the Latest Movies News here