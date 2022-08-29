Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza Hop On Kala Chashma Trend with Friends Shabir Ahluwalia, Ashish Chowdhry; Watch

There is a new trend that’s has become the new hot thing on social media. We are talking about the ‘Kala Chashma’ trend. After Kancha Badam, Kala Chashma is catching up on Insta, and several users are twerking to the beat drop at the beginning of the song. Our Bollywood stars are also not immune to the trend. Now, Riteish Deshmukh and wife Genelia D’Souza, along with their friends Ashish Chowdhry, Samita Bangargi, Jennifer Winget, Shabir Ahluwalia, Kanchi Kaul, and Mushtaq Shiekh joined in the shenanigans and shared their version of this viral trend.

Advertisement

The video has been shared by several people of the group. Genelia and Riteish captioned it as, “And when the gang meets. It’s just - This is us Thank you @samitabangargi and @ashishchowdhryofficial for being perfect host @jenniferwinget1 @kanchikaul @shabirahluwalia @mushtaqshiekh what a mad gang we are @huseinkk and @tintin3012 we missed you guys." Ashish Chowdhry wrote, “Just happens. Can’t help it. Us and us." Jennifer Winget called it the ‘squad’, while Kanchi Kaul called it ‘50 shades of SPEC-tacular’, and Shabir wrote, ‘‘WHITE’ a night’ Check out the video here:

Advertisement

Riteish and Genelia are all set to team up again for Mister Mummy. The film, directed by Shaad Ali, has already been shot. Genelia recently embarked on a stringent 6-week fitness program. Talking about it, Genelia exclusively told News18 Showsha, “Going to the gym was something that was really tough. I started it post the lockdown because of the encouragement from Riteish (Deshmukh; husband-actor). I used to look for ways to bunk rather than being diligent and regular with it. I just wanted to get back into a routine." She also added, “I want to say that for mums, fitness tends to take a back foot. That’s something that needs to change. You need to give time to fitness and yourself because it’s only going to help you."

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here