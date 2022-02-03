Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza Stun Internet With Most Romantic Pics On 10th Wedding Anniversary

Happy anniversary, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza. The two give major couple goals. And, fans are in awe of their chemistry. The pair is quite active on social media. Their Instagram timelines are filled with fun Reels.

But today, they have taken a break from their comedy side and are expressing their love for each other, as the coolest couple of Bollywood, is celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary.

Even after 9 years of dating and 10 years of being a married couple, whenever Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza come out publicly it appears as if they have fallen even more in love with each other. The latest Instagram post confirms the same. To mark the special day, Riteish has shared a series of monochrome photos on his official Instagram handle, in which the Masti actors are posing on a beach, along with a beautiful note for his ‘Baiko’.

Riteish wrote, “Being with you is the greatest blessing of my life. Sharing laughter, tears, joy, struggles, fears, happiness, we have walked these miles holding each other’s hands, a step at a time. With you, by my side, I feel I could do anything. Thank you for being you. Happy 10th Anniversary Baiko. I love you."

And, to wish her husband, Genelia posted a beautiful montage of happy memories she shared with Riteish on movie sets. The video, which has more than 9 lakh views, ends with “Vedd" written in Hindi. Ved is Genelia’s comeback film. It will be directed by Riteish.

While sharing the video, Genelia wrote, “Dearest Riteish, 10years is definitely a milestone, and knowing me, today would be just the 2 of us leaving town, celebrating, dancing, dining, and endless hugs. But with tight schedules and work taking the better of us, I realise, what is the true meaning of celebrating- You directing for the first time and I get to be part of it, me acting after 10 years and you are part of it and together we put our sweat and blood and life into something we chose together and if this isn’t a celebration then what else is? We’ve been partners in love, partnering parents, business partners and Thank God for #Vedd where we get to be partners who help each other, build dreams and try and fulfil them together. I will celebrate you every day and ya the endless hugs will still stay on - you definitely can’t escape that part Happy Anniversary."

The two are madly in love with each other and their posts speak volumes about their strong bond and relationship. What are your views about it?

