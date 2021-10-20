Riteish Deshmukh Left 'Temporarily Unemployed' After TikTok was Banned in India

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh recently joked about how he was temporarily unemployed when the video-sharing app TikTok was banned in India. In an interview with Mashable India, Riteish revealed that when TikTok was banned in the country he felt like he was out of work until Instagram introduced Reels.

“I started using TikTok and when it was banned in India, I was momentarily unemployed. I thought, ‘Oh God, what do I do now? I have no work anymore. But I was glad when Reels was introduced," the actor said with a tint of humor.

The actor, who is quite active on social media, keeps sharing fun-loaded videos featuring himself and his wife, actress Genelia D’Souza. Further speaking about their TikTok videos, Riteish explained that he and Genelia initially started making videos to lighten everyone’s mood during the lockdown last year. But gradually their posts became popular among fans.

The actor said, “It started during the lockdown and it was a time when everyone went through tough times and we thought, ‘Let’s give them a reason to smile,’ and we started cracking jokes at our own expense and people started enjoying it. So that one led to another and I think it’s fun to bring a smile to someone’s face, a happy moment in their life."

Talking about the couple’s work front, both are currently busy hosting the Ladies Vs Gentlemen 2, which is currently streaming on Flipkart Video. Meanwhile, Riteish currently has some projects in his pipeline including Plan A Plan B and Visfot. He will also be seen in Aditya Sarpotdar’s directorial horror-comedy film Kakuda opposite Sonakshi Sinha.

