Riteish Deshmukh Only Has Eyes for Genelia D'Souza As He Recreates 'Piya O Re Piya' Song; Watch

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza are one of those great celebrity couples that we just can’t get enough of! They prove themselves to be relationship goals time and time again. The couple has been together for about 20 years, having met on the sets of their first film ‘Tujhe Meri Kasam’ and started dating in 2002, and then got married in 2014.

Their social media exchanges and videos are super adorable, and they’ve set the bar seriously high for everyone else. On Friday, Riteish treated fans with a new video of them on Instagram wherein they recreated one of the most popular songs ‘Piya O Re Piya’ from their movie ‘Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya’. In the video, Riteish can’t keep his eyes off Genelia as she signs an autograph for a fan while the song plays in the background. Sharing the video, Riteish wrote, “Work x Love… Shoot Diaries!!!"

Meanwhile, Riteish Deshmukh is all set to make his directorial debut with a Marathi film titled Ved. Besides Riteish, Ved will also feature his wife, actor Genelia Deshmukh and Jiya Shankar. Sharing the poster of his film, Riteish earlier wrote, “After being in front of the camera for 20 years, I take a big leap to stand behind it for the first time. As I direct my first Marathi film, I humbly ask you all for your good wishes and blessings. Be a part of this journey, be a part of this madness."

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia are also set to share screen space in Mister Mummy. The film will be helmed by OK Jaanu and Saathiya fame director Shaad Ali. Mister Mummy is a comedy-drama that revolves around a couple with opposing views when it comes to children. The film is backed by T-Series Films and Hectic Cinema Pvt Ltd Production.

