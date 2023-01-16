Riteish Deshmukh Revealed Why His Parents Never Visited Him On Sets

Riteish Deshmukh’s directorial debut Ved has been roaring at the box office. Now, it has become the second-highest-earned Marathi film after Sairat. The film has garnered rave reviews from the audience as well as the critics. The film features Riteish and Genelia D’Souza in lead roles, which marks the real-life couple’s first collaboration for a Marathi film. During the promotional spree, Riteish revealed why his parents never visited him on sets throughout his journey in the film industry.

In a chat with Rajshri Marathi, Riteish revealed that in his 20 years of career, his parents never visited his film sets. Notably, Riteish is the son of the late former Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh and Vaishali Deshmukh. The Housefull actor shared that his father couldn’t come to sets because of the security protocol and the work on the set would also be stopped.

The Plan A Plan B actor shared that once he asked his mother why she hasn’t come on his sets. To which, she said he never asked her to visit.

Riteish added that he made it a point to get his mother to the sets of Ved for Muhurt shot.

Recalling the first day of the film, Riteish shared that his mother gave the muhurt clap shot for his first directorial film where Genelia and he were in the scene and in the background Ajay-Atul’s song was playing.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has put off an excellent number at the third weekend and has collected Rs 6.81 crore and will cross Rs 50 crore on weekdays. “Marathi film Ved puts up an EXCELLENT number in Weekend 3 [Rs 6.81 crore]… Will cross Rs 50 crore on weekdays… Should have a clear, unopposed run till Pathaan arrives… [Week 3] Fri 1.35 crore, Sat 2.72 crore, Sun 2.74 crore. Total: Rs 47.66 crore," wrote in the tweet.

Ved was released on December 30. It is a remake of the Telugu film Majali starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya. Salman Khan made a special appearance in the film.

