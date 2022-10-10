Riteish Deshmukh Says He Was Attracted to Direction for Many Years But Didn't Have the Courage

Riteish Deshmukh has made everyone chuckle with his impeccable comic timing through films like Dhamaal, Apna Sapna Money Money and Housefull. The actor has also essayed some serious characters in Ek Villian and Marjaavaan. But now Riteish has donned the director’s cap with the upcoming Marathi film Ved. For him, direction had always remained an essential part of his bucket list.

While speaking with PTI, Riteish, who has also previously produced two Marathi films Balak Palak and Yellow, revealed that he always wanted to make a segue into direction but was not confident enough because he was actively acting. He shared, “This (direction) is something I was attracted to for many years but didn’t have the courage to do it because I was acting. In the last three-four years I was trying to figure out. Even the film that I have directed ‘Ved’ is something that worked out itself for me."

The Mastizaade actor also expressed his views on the plight of Marathi cinema and how it fares in front of lavish Hindi films. He explained, “It is tough for Marathi cinema to survive with Hindi cinema in the same state when the first preference is to watch Hindi over Marathi cinema. When Marathi movies become a second choice, their theatre share invariably goes down. The idea is how can we go from third to second option to being an equal option. We have to figure out how to attract (audiences). Maharashtra has 12 crore population, I believe 9-10 crore will be Marathi-speaking audience. We are able to tap into that substantial base with very few films. Like, Sairat did brilliantly. Lai Bhaari, Natsamrat, these films reached the maximum audience. But we need more such films, we need two films every year,"

On the professional front, Riteish recently featured in an OTT rom-com titled ‘Plan A Plan B’ alongside Tamannaah Bhatia and Kusha Kapila. The film followed a matchmaker who believes marriage is for everyone except herself, and a successful divorce lawyer with a secret, who cross paths, and explores if opposites coexist or attract. The actor is also gearing up to headline Shaad Ali’s film ‘Mister Mummy’ along with her wife Genelia D’Souza after a period of 10 long years. Touted to be a comedy drama, the film would tell the story of a couple with opposing choices when it comes to children but destiny has something else planned for the childhood sweethearts.