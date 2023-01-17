Riteish Deshmukh's Ved Becomes Second-highest Grossing Marathi film After Sairat

Riteish Deshmukh’s directorial debut, Ved, was released on December 30, 2022. The actor, who also stars in the movie with his real-life wife Genelia D’souza, received accolades for both his direction and acting, and the movie has also been a box-office success. After Sairat, which was released in 2016, Ved has become the second-highest-grossing Marathi movie of all time with a total box-office collection of ₹44.9 crore. Ved made ₹2.72 crore on Saturday, and it is anticipated that it would continue to garner similar numbers on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the collection of Ved has surpassed some Bollywood movies as well. This regional project defeated Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan, Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey, Amitabh Bachchan’s Uunchai, Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Doctor G.

Advertisement

Ved is a remake of Majili, a 2019 Telugu movie. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Ved has now collected a total of ₹44.92 crore in its third weekend in theatres after earning around ₹33 crore in each of its first two weekends of release. Ved, which reportedly cost about ₹15 crore to produce, is not only earning a lot at the ticket counters but is also shattering numerous box office records in the Marathi film industry.

Tweeting about Ved’s box office collection, Taran wrote, “Marathi film Ved is now the second-highest grossing Marathi film after Sairat…As expected, biz (business) doubles on [third] Saturday [vis-à-vis Friday], expect big gains on Sunday again…This one refuses to slow down…[Week 3] Friday ₹1.35 crore, Saturday ₹2.72 crore. Total: ₹44.92 crore."

Salman Khan, who featured in the song Ved Lavlay, makes a surprise guest appearance in Ved. In addition, Genelia makes her Marathi cinema debut with the film. Earlier, Riteish and Genelia co-starred in the comedy movie Mister Mummy. Riteish will next be seen in the upcoming film Visfot.

Read all the Latest Movies News here