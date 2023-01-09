Riteish, Genelia Deshmukh's Ved Collects Rs 5 Crores On Day 9, Starts Well On Monday

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh has proven his mettle as a director in the Marathi-language romantic drama Ved. Riteish’s wife and actress Genelia Deshmukh also stars in the movie and has also produced it. Released on December 30, Ved has recorded a surprising rise in movie theatres, minting enough money at the ticket counters. Enjoying an IMDb rating of 7.8 out of 10, Riteish’s directorial debut has successfully impressed movie buffs, collecting approximately Rs 5 crores on its 9th day.

Ved opened big on the first day of its release, taking home a massive Rs 2.25 crores. With the 9th-day box office collections reaching up to 5 crores, double the amount on its first day, the romantic drama is expected to enter the 30-crore club soon enough. According to Indian film critic Taran Adarsh, Ved is on the way to becoming a “blockbuster." “Marathi film Ved continues its EXTRAORDINARY RUN… Posts its HIGHEST *single day total* on Day 9… In fact, the jump on [second] Sat is simply PHENOMENAL [growth: 79.76%]… [Week 2] Fri 2.52 cr, Sat 4.53 cr. Total: ₹ 27.72 cr… On ourse to be a BLOCKBUSTER," read his tweet.

If trade reports are to be believed, then Ved has already amassed about Rs 6 crores on day 10th, January 9, crossing the 30-crore mark.

Riteish and Genelia’s real-life chemistry has translated beautifully on-screen. Apart from the couple who play co-stars, Ved also has a cameo appearance by Bollywood’s Bhaijaan Salman Khan in a pivotal role. The Tubelight actor shot a special song sequence in the film.

Ved narrates the tale of two couples who get married, after being childhood sweethearts. But their blissful marital life gets mired in financial troubles and secret affairs. Ved also boasts of a cast ensemble of Jiya Shankar, Ashok Saraf, Siddharth Jadav and Jitendra Joshi.

The film marks the Marathi debut of Genelia. Earlier, the Jaane Tu… Yaa Jaane Naa actress dropped a video on social media where she expressed her desire to work in Marathi-language films. “Being born in Maharashtra, my heart yearned to do a film in Marathi for years and was hoping there would be a script where I could just say this is it. And, then this happened - My first Marathi film, me coming back to acting after 10 long years and being part of a dream where my husband Riteish Deshmukh directs for the first time," she was reported saying.

