Riteish, Genelia Deshmukh’s Ved Expected To Cross Rs 50 Crore By Third Week

Riteish Deshmukh has proved his mettle as a filmmaker with his Marathi debut film, Ved. The actor has already established himself as an actor, and he is now working to make a name for himself as a director too. Ved is undoubtedly assisting him in this endeavour. The film received positive reviews in the first week, following its debut on December 30. It was successful at the box office, grossing Rs 38.97 crores in India in just 13 days. Ved, starring Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, made Rs 1.20 crores India net on Day 14, according to trade sources.

As of now, after two weeks, the Marathi movie has made Rs 40.17 crores. Ved, which reportedly has been made on a budget of Rs 15 crores to, is making money and has promised to smash numerous Marathi box office records. Soon, it is expected the romantic venture will create a record by inching closer to Rs 50 crores.

Fans of Ved are flocking to the theatres for more than one reason. In addition to the flawless chemistry between Riteish and Genelia, Salman Khan makes a spectacular guest appearance in the film. The Bollywood icon filmed a song for Ved. In addition, Genelia makes her Marathi cinema debut with this. Ved has established itself as the second highest-grossing Marathi project of all time; and with the sort of trend that it is observing, it has a chance to emerge as the highest-grossing Marathi film too.

Riteish will next appear alongside Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem in the upcoming horror comedy Kakuda.

