Ritesh Pandey, Mani Bhattacharya’s Sizzling Chemistry In New Song From MLA Darji

Ritesh Pandey and Mani Bhattacharya’s latest Bhojpuri song Kawna Chapakal Ke Piyelu Paani, which was released by the YouTube channel of Worldwide Records Bhojpuri, shows great chemistry between the two actors.

The song is from the movie MLA Darji, which has been in the limelight for a while. Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the movie wherein Ritesh will romance two female leads. Starring Chandni Singh and Mani Bhattacharya, Ritesh will be seen in the movie trapped in a web of relationships. The movie is said to include comedy, action, and romance perfectly.

The song Kawna Chapakal Ke Piyelu Paani has been sung beautifully by Khushboo Jain and Ritesh Pandey. The lyrics have been written by Shekhar Madhur, while Sahil Khan gave the music. The banner of the movie is Tanvi Multimedia.

Apart from Ritesh, Chandni, and Mani, Sanjay Pandey, Manoj Tiger, Mahesh Acharya, Gauri Shankar, and Pappu Yadav will be playing pivotal roles in the movie, which is being helmed by director Dhiru Yadav and producer Deepak Shah.

In the video, Ritesh constantly praises Mani’s beauty. Fans have been waiting for the release of the video. Earlier, only the audio for the song was released. The great dance moves of the actors and the sizzling chemistry between the two are forcing audiences to watch the video repeatedly.

The video since its release has gained tens of thousands of views. Fans have shown their respect and love for the songs by commenting and liking the music video.

