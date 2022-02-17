Ritesh S Kumar Gets Best Director Award at Indian Film Festival For Mridang

Ritesh S Kumar has received the Best Director Award for his feature film, Mridang, at the Indian Film Festival. Veteran Bollywood actor Poonam Dhillon handed him the award on stage.

Upon receiving the award, Ritesh S Kumar said that it gives happiness when your work is recognised and your spirits are uplifted with an award.

“It gives me great pleasure to share the platform with stars like Yashpal Sharma, Govind Pandey, Prachi Tehlan, and Poonam Dhillon, and to be recognised for my work in their presence," he said, extending his gratitude to the technicians, performers, and producers of the film Mridang for making it possible. He also expressed his deep gratitude to the film’s actors Manoj Kumar Rao, Rose Laskar, and Aditya Singh for their outstanding performances that were also praised by critics.

Bullet Pen on MX player was appreciated by the audience:

Advertisement

Ritesh S Kumar’s recently released web series Bullet Pen on MX Player was also appreciated by the audience. The title was among the trending web series of MX Player. Bullet pen was set against the backdrop of unemployment in Bihar.

Secrets of Love is directed by Ritesh:

Riteish’s Hindi film Secrets of Love, starring Ravi Kishan, has been in the news for a long time and will be released very soon. Secrets of Love is generating quite a buzz in Bollywood. Vivek Mishra and Jayesh Kapoor will also be seen in supporting roles in the film. Secrets of Love is based on incidents in Osho’s life.

Coming from a small village and making a name for oneself in Bollywood, according to Ritesh S Kumar, was an arduous journey. Ritesh also extended his heartfelt thanks to the audience and the producer. He said that they have always trusted him, the reason he is getting recognition in the industry today.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.