Rithvik Dhanjani Calls Former Girlfriend Asha Negi 'God's Child' As He Sends Her Birthday Love

Television actress Asha Negi is celebrating her 33rd birthday on Tuesday i.e August 23. While social media is flooded with fans and friends sending wishes to the Abhay actress, there is one post that caught everyone’s attention. Well, it was none other than Asha’s former beau Rithvik Dhanjani’s Instagram post.

Rithvik took to her Instagram handle and dropped a couple of happy pictures of Asha in which she can be seen smiling her million-dollar smile. In the caption, the actor sent wishes to Asha and called her ‘Gods child’. “Happiest birthday gods child!!! Bappa Teri har khwahish har din puri kare…you have the magic of spreading love where ever you go negi..may you keep shining and may you keep making this world a better place just by being in it…Lots of love negi!" he wrote along with a yellow heart emoji.

For the unversed, Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi were one of television’s most loved couples once. The two met on the sets of Ankita Lokhande starrer Pavitra Rishta and fell in love with each other. However, they parted ways after dating for two years. In June this year, Rithvik Dhanjani revealed why he does not talk about relationships in general in public and told India Today, “Yes, it is a conscious choice. It is because of past experience."

He also shared that his relationship with Asha made him ‘a better human being’. “I have become more sensitive, vulnerable, empathetic… most of them. Most things that make me a better human being today are thanks to my relationship [with her]. If it wasn’t for her, I would never have seen the flaws. I am thankful to her for the rest of my life. It was beautiful for as long as it was and now I prefer to keep quiet. I don’t want to talk about it," he added.

