Krystle Dsouza turned a year older on March 1. And, the actress had a blast on her special day. Treating her fans with glimpses of her birthday bash, the Chehre actress revealed that her “bin-bulaye mehman” crashed the party, even after Krystle claimed that she wants to do nothing on her big day. Dropping a video on her Instagram timeline, Krystle revealed that her close friends including actors Rithvik Dhanjani, Nia Sharma, Abigail Pande, Aryamann Seth, and director Aditya Datt were among others to pay a “surprise visit” on her birthday. From astonishing her with their entrance to setting the dance floor on fire, Krystle and her company truly let loose during her birthday celebration.

While sharing the video, Krystle wrote in the caption, “When I said ‘I want to do nothing on my birthday’. Thank you all my bin-bulaye mehman for the surprise visit! I love you all… Uff mere dil mein thodi khaali si jagah thi - Thank you for filling it. You all are crazy but I wouldn’t want it any other way!!!” She ended her caption with the hashtag, “surprise birthday, crazy but cute.”

The now-viral video opens by showing Krystle posing for a picture, exactly when Rithvik comes from behind and keeps a bouquet on her lap. The moment Krystle turns around to see the person’s face, she literally had a jaw-dropping moment, after witnessing Rithvik standing in front of her. While she tries to take in the same, her other friends can be seen entering the frame. After cutting her scrumptious cake, all of them can be seen shaking a leg on the dance floor. Apart from dancing, all of them were seen indulging in fun banter, capturing each other on their cameras, partying like never before, and living the moment to the fullest.

Krystal’s several fans and industry friends were quick to acknowledge the post and flooded the comments section to wish her on the occasion. Former Bigg Boss contestant Rajiv Datia wrote, “Happy Birthday,” and ended with a red heart emoticon. TV actor Vishal Singh dropped a handful of red heart emoticons. For the occasion, Krystle opted for an all-black look. The actress looks stunning in a backless jumpsuit with a turtle neck. To give it a final touch, Krystle kept her tresses loose.

