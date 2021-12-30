Ritvik Sahore on Being Typecast in 'College Boy' Roles: It Gets Boring After a Point

Actor Ritvik Sahore, who made his debut as a child artist in Ferrari Ki Sawaari (2012), will be seen playing the role of a college-going young man in upcoming series Campus Diaries. He opens up on being offered the ‘college boy’ roles quite often, touches upon being typecast in his career till now and trying to explore more in the creative field.

“It happens a lot. After Laakhon Mein Ek, Flames came out. Because of the shows, I got offered quite a few roles that fit the category of a ‘school boy’ and a ‘college boy’. Even now I feel I have done quite a few of them. It is nobody’s fault to be honest. If someone is fitting a type of role, the process also becomes a lot easier. If the audience likes to see that person in a particular role, they also like seeing more of it. After a point, I even felt like exploring myself and my craft and showing the people that I can also do something else. That there is much more to me. It also gets boring after a point. I want to do different roles now," the actor said.

About his choice of roles going forward, Ritvik added, “I personally enjoy slice of life films. And it’s not like I am trying to get away from the kind of roles I have done before. If I am offered something good, I will do it even if I have done it in the past. I don’t have a hard and fast rule about doing any particular sort of role. I do what I like and feel my audience will like to watch me in. But I’d also like to do an out-and-out romantic or an action-thriller film. I’d really love to do something like a Richard Linklater’s Before trilogy. Something which is very conversational, performance driven and yet very engaging."

Ritvik shared that he is an introverted person and is shy to approach filmmakers for projects he’d like to see himself in. “There is a certain nervousness that starts to build in me when approaching people. After working in the industry for close to a decade now, I know a few people and I obviously reach out to them. I haven’t reached out to anyone for work yet. But I feel that if your work is good and there is the likeability factor, they will approach you sooner than later. I believe in giving my best and if you are worthy of it, you’ll get there. I do whatever I get offered and I’m enjoying it," he said.

About his latest outing Campus Diaries, he further remarked, “It is a show about college life. Even in that, there are a lot of things going on like friendships and romance. There is also peer pressure, societal pressure and that of getting a good education. We have also explored the euphoria of college elections. I have lived through all of these experiences during my formative years but felt like it was missing in most of the ‘college’ shows. Campus Diaries talks about all these things and more. It is a fun ride and not preachy at all. You can watch it with your family and friends. And if you have missed out on your college life in these two years, you will be able to relive all of it once again through our show. If you have passed out of an educational institute, then there is nostalgia for you. It is a perfect show for everyone."

It is created by Prem Mistry and Abhishek Yadav and also features Harsh Beniwal, Saloni Gaur, Salonie Patel, Abhinav Sharma and Srishti Ganguli Rindani. Campus Diaries releases on January 7 on MX Player.

