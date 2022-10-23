Riva Arora's Mother Reacts To Criticism Over Her Daughter's Age, Says 'I Was Calm, But Not Anymore'

Young actress and social media influencer has been making headlines for the last few days. But alas, for all the wrong reasons. It all started after the child actress collaborated with Karan Kundrra and Mika Singh, following which netizens expressed disappointment with her age gap with the two and criticised her parents for the same. Now, Riva’s mother has finally broken silence over the criticism and has issued a statement.

Riva’s mother Nisha took to her Instagram stories and argued that claims that her daughter is 12 years old are ‘completely false’. She further mentioned that people should have cross-checked with her about Riva’s current age before criticising or trolling on social media. “I was calm, but not anymore. The allegations on my daughter’s age are completely false and it’s a saying that false news travels faster then ever and many reputed social media channel proved it. It is sad to see and disheartening for me. Atleast you should have cross-checked with me before upload on reputed pages. My daughter is an actor and working in industry since years (sic)," she wrote.

This comes a day after netizens lashed out at Riva’s parents after the child actress collaborated with 45-years-old Mika Singh for a romantic video. “You’re a beautiful young lady but your mother should really be ashamed of herself. Most of these commenters should be in jail if they’re calling CHILDREN sexy. Be a kid as long as you can. This isn’t the way to do things," one of the comments read. Another person had written, “Ok. Wait! This is pathetic, in fact, all her posts are. At least let her turn 18. What are her parents doing? Also, she is just grooving that’s not talent. Excuse me let her age first."

Riva made her debut in Imtiaz Ali’s directorial Rockstar when she was just one and a half years old. But as a child actor, she has appeared in a number of critically-successful projects like Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019), Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020), Section 375 (2019) and TVF Tripling Season 2(2019).

