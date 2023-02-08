Everyone loves to watch edge-of-the-seat suspense thrillers, which can keep the audience hooked with their intriguing narration. Director Jiyen Krishnakumar’s recent box office outing Run Baby Run is a treat for those cinema buffs with almost all the ingredients of a power-packed crime thriller. Another thing due to which this film has dominated the headlines is its male protagonist RJ Balaji’s sweatshirt with the design of a clock imprinted on it.

As stated in the reports, this sweatshirt costs a whopping Rs 1,00,000 and is from Louis Vuitton. Not only Balaji but prominent music director GV Prakash Kumar wore a similar sweatshirt during the promotions of the upcoming Dhanush starrer Vaathi directed by Venky Atluri.

Run Baby Run revolves around the story of a bank employee Sathya (RJ Balaji) who encounters a strange girl Tara (Aishwarya Rajesh) inside his car all of a sudden on his way home from work. She pleads for help and requests him to let her stay in his apartment for a few hours till her guardian comes to the rescue. Though initially apprehensive, Sathya lets Tara stay but his life takes a horrific turn when he finds her dead the very next morning.

Critics loved the thriller drama but pointed out some loopholes as well which could have been worked on to create a better impact on the audience. According to them, writing could have been more gripping in the climax where it seems that the audience knew almost beforehand who the killer was. Also, Balaji’s character became monotonous after a certain point in time. Yes, it can be understood, because his character was shown dealing with a lot of complexities but some variations should have been infused to make it more interesting. Critics also wrote that many other immensely talented artists like Hareesh Peradi, Bagavathi Perumal, Isha Talwar and Vivek Prasanna acting potential were not utilised properly.

On the technical front, critics appreciated the music of Sam CS and S Yuva’s cinematography which complimented the film perfectly.

