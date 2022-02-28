RK Selvamani Elected President of Tamil Nadu Film Directors Association

Filmmaker RK Selvamani has been elected as the president of the Tamil Nadu Film Directors Association for the second consecutive time. The Pulan Visaranai director was declared the winner of the Tamil Film Directors Union election in 2022 after he secured a total of 398 votes.

The election, conducted on Sunday at a private school in KK Nagar in Chennai, was initially scheduled to take place on January 24. However, following the third wave of Covid-19, the election was postponed.

The Tamil Nadu Film Directors Association has a total of 2600 members. Of these, about 1900 are recognised members. A total of 1520 votes, including 100 postal votes, were cast in the election.

Advertisement

The elections saw active participation from the film fraternity. Well-known personalities like Shankar, Vasanth, SJ Surya, and AL Vijay among others were seen participating in the election and voted.

The team headed by RK Selvamani has 19 contestants, including Ravi Maria, R.Kannan, Muthu Vaduku, Nambi, Ramesh Prabhakar, Clara.

On the other hand, in the team headed by K. Bhagyaraj, R. Parthiban contested for the post of secretary and Venkatprabhu for the post of treasurer. Raja Karthik, Virumandi, Jagadeesan, Jennifer Juliet for the post of Joint Secretaries and R. Pandiyarajan, Mangai Arirajan, Velmurugan, Sasi, Balasekar, V. Prabhakar, Sairamani, Naveen, CB, Nagendran, and Jagan for the post of Executive Committee Members.

The Pulan Visaranai director defeated K. Bhagyaraj in a landslide by securing more than half of the registered votes polled. For the uninitiated, Selvamani also heads the Film Employees Federation of South India, FEFSI.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.