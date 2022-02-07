RK Suresh To Star In RV Udhayakumar’s Chinna Gounder 2

Director RV Udhayakumar, who has been part of multiple hit films in the 90s, has decided to make a sequel to the film Chinna Gounder, which was released in 1991. Udhayakumar had planned to cast Vijay Sethupathi as Makkal Selvan but the actor turned down the role. As per the latest update, RK Suresh, a producer turned actor, will join with Udhayakumar for Chinna Gounder 2.

The first part starred Vijayakanth, Sukanya, Manorama, Salim Ghouse, Sathyapriya, Goundamani, Senthil, and Vadivelu.

RV Udhayakumar has a long list of hits and has worked with stars like Vijayakanth, Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth and Karthik, among others.

Chinna Gounder was released on Pongal in 1992. The plot centres around the village head, played by Vijayakanth, who makes decisions with honesty. However, when he becomes a victim of a conspiracy and is forced to fight for justice in his town, even if it means endangering his life, he does so valiantly.

RK Suresh has signed on to play the lead role in White Rose, a Raja Sekaran-directed psycho-thriller film. The film is based on a true event that happened in the mortuary of a government hospital.

His upcoming film, Visithiran, directed by M Padmakumar, stars Poorna. Reportedly, the film is the Tamil remake of M Padmakumar’s Malayalam film Joseph.

RK Suresh debuted as an actor in Bala’s Tharai Thappattai and is currently the vice president of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Tamil Nadu OBC wing.

