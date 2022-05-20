RM Makes Music, Kim Namjoon Is Friend: BTS Leader Speaks Of His Different Versions In Proof Of Inspiration

After V, Jin, Jimin and Jungkook, BTS leader RM came forward to share his ‘Proof of Inspiration.’ Throughout this week, BTS fans are learning about the reason each member picked a certain song for their upcoming anthology, Proof. BTS leader, in his note of Proof of Inspiration, revealed that he picked the songs Intro: Persona and Stay.

Explaining the reason behind picking Persona, Namjoon said, “I thought that it would be great if Intro: Persona and Stay would go in our anthology album Proof. Intro: Persona starts with ‘Who am I’ so I’ve been thinking about that a lot while we ran full speed ahead since our debut, and even now."

“I have many different personas: there’s Kim Namjoon as a human being, there’s Kim Namjoon who is a family member and friend, and then there’s RM who makes music. I have all these different me’s so sometimes it comes as a heavy burden, and at times I wonder who the ‘real me’ is. But in the end, I found that all these personas that I’ve been shifting between are all me," he added.

Advertisement

The rapper played on the word Stay and said, “I think the members and our ARMY who ‘stay’ed by my side no matter which of the ‘me’ I was are my Proof."

On Thursday, Jungkook released his ‘Proof of Inspiration’. He said, “I added Euphoria and Dimple to this album. To tell you the truth, I like it best when I get to sing with the other members and connect with ARMY no matter what the songs are. That’s what I’ve been dreaming of. Even now, I love it when I sing and dance, and I’m incredibly happy when I hear the roar from the audience when I perform."

Advertisement

“I’m always happy when I’m on stage, and I’m glad there are people who become happy seeing me on stage. Every single day I am thankful and I enjoy myself. Me happily making music while watching ARMY, and your smiles as you watch me-these are my Proofs," he added.

BTS is set to release the album on June 10.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.