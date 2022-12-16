RM Makes the Entire BTS Fandom Jealous With His Group Pic With ARMYs During Indigo's Intimate Performance

BTS leader Kim Namjoon aka RM recently held an intimate live performance of his album Indigo in Seoul’s Hongdae. Titled RM Live in Seoul @Rolling Hall, the small gathering permitted only 200 ARMYs to be present. And needless to say, the entire BTS fandom sans those 200 people is extremely jealous! Not just that, the rapper clicked a group photo with his small audience, sending jealousy waves through the rest of the fans. Others are already convinced that these 200 people are indeed God’s favourite and we can’t disagree.

RM shared that it was his dream to perform at the Rolling Hall ever since he was an underground rapper. Some of the glimpses from the event were shared online as well. Take a look:

Advertisement

Most of the fans commented on how luck these ARMYs are to attend Namjoon’s intimate performance. One fan wrote, “God really have his favourite childs" while another fan added, “HOW. DOES. IT. FEEL. TO. LIVE. MY. DREAM.!?!?!?? 😫". Another comment read, “Lucky army. I’m jealous of ARMYs who are close to Namjoon"

Advertisement

RM dropped his album Indigo earlier this month. The album consists of ten tracks and is described as an archive of the final years of the rapper’s twenties. For this, he collaborated with several musicians such as Anderson. Paak, Kim Sa-Wol, Paul Blanco and Youjeen among others. Along with the album, the Bangtan member also dropped the music video of the track Wild Flower as the album’s lead single.

Indigo is RM’s first full-length official solo album, since his mixtape mono that was released in October 2018. He had also previously released another mixtape in 2015.

Read all the Latest Movies News here