Robert De Niro Turns 79: Top 5 Award-Winning Films of The Godfather Actor

Robert De Niro turns 79 on August 17 this year. He began his acting career in the late 1960s and is best known for his collaborations with Academy Award-winning filmmaker Martin Scorsese. De Niro has appeared in over a hundred films and was part of the American New Wave cinema (1960-1980). His performances in the Godfather film series, Taxi Driver and Raging Bull are still loved by many. Below we look at five award-winning films he starred in.

Mean Streets (1973)

Crime drama Mean Streets is Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro’s first collaboration. Here he plays John Civello, aka “Johnny Boy," a reckless gambler who puts his life and that of his close friend Charlie Cappa (Harvey Keitel) in danger. De Niro picked up two Best Supporting Actor awards from the National Society of Film Critics and New York Film Critics Circle, among others. The Godfather Part II (1974)

Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather Part II, considered one of the greatest films ever made, sees De Niro play the role of a young Vito Corleone, originally played by Marlon Brando in The Godfather (1972), in 1920s New York. The actor won his first Oscar for the film, which secured six Oscars in total. Taxi Driver (1976)

Taxi Driver, which won the prestigious Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival in 1976, marks the second collaboration between Scorsese and De Niro. The film, inspired by Satyajit Ray’s Abhijan (1962), deals with Travis Bickle, a Vietnam War veteran suffering from paranoia and depression who decides to rescue a 12-year-old girl from the prostitution trade. Raging Bull (1980)

Scorsese’s fourth film with De Niro sees the latter play real-life American boxer Jake LaMotta. The actor secured his second Oscar for playing LaMotta; an emotionally abusive, violent tempered and self-destructive character who achieves great success in the ring but destroys the harmony of his life and alienates those who love him.



Once Upon a Time in America (1984)

Filmmaker Sergio Leone’s Once Upon a Time in America tells the story of poor Jewish youths from a New York ghetto in the Prohibition Era, their rise as criminals, and their fall. De Niro played the lead role of Noodles. The film received two BAFTA awards.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here