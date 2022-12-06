'It Is a Waste of Time To...' RDJ On Quentin Tarantino's Insults To Superhero Movie Stars

Avengers: Infinity War actor Robert Downey Jr broke his silence about Quentin Tarantino’s criticism against superhero movie actors. The actor, who played Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, insisted that there is room for everyone and everything in Hollywood. RDJ added that before casting aspersions on actors, ‘undergo your own renaissance.’

RDJ addressed Tarantino’s controversial statements while speaking with Deadline. “I think our opinions on these matters say a lot about us. I think that we are in a time and place that I unwittingly contributed to, where IP has taken precedence over principle and personality. But it’s a double-edged sword. A piece of IP is only as good as the human talent you get to represent it, and you can have some great IP even if it’s coming from an auteur or a national treasure of a writer-director, and if you don’t have the right kind of artist playing that role, you’ll never know how good it could have been," he said.

“I think that creatively it is a waste of time to be at war with ourselves. I think this is a time when everything is so much more fragmented now that I think you have this kind of bifurcation. Throwing stones one way or another … and I’ve had my reactions in the past when people said things that I felt were discrediting my integrity … I go, “You know what? Let’s just get over it. We’re all a community. There’s enough room for everything," and thank God for Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: The Way of Water. That’s all I have to say. We need the big stuff to make room for films like Armageddon Time," he added.

“I’m not talking about trickle-down entertainment," he continued, revealing that he — despite doing films like Iron Man and Avengers — is doing some experimental films. “So, I would just say, before we cast aspersions on each other — undergo your own renaissance and see if it doesn’t change your mind a little bit. Reinvent yourself before you decide that somebody else doesn’t know what they’re doing or that something is keeping you from doing your best, or that something is better than something else. You know, we’re in this age now where Favreau said it best: We used to try to make waves in a lake, and now we’re just trying to catch people’s attention as things are moving by quickly in a stream. I think that’ll change again, but this is just where we’re at. And to accept it and be grateful that you get to participate is the right place to start," he concluded his lengthy statement.

Robert Downey Jr’s statement came after he said that actors playing superhero roles are ‘not movie stars.’ One of the first MCU star to react to the statement was Shang Chi’s Simu Liu. He had shared tweets criticising the legendary filmmaker.

