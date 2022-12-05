Robert Pattinson, GF Suki Waterhouse Make Red Carpet Debut After 4 Years of Dating; Pics Go Viral

It’s finally official! Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse made their long-awaited red carpet debut at the Dior fall 2023 menswear fashion show in Giza, Egypt, on Saturday. The stylish pair – who have been dating for four years – smiled and exchanged loving gazes while posting for photographers at the fashionable fête. Although they’ve been linked since 2018, the couple have kept the relationship as private as possible.

Robert and Suki posed for photos on the red carpet, and also at the fashion show. As for their appearances, Pattinson, looked dapper in a cream-coloured suit and brown turtleneck, while Waterhouse wore a purple dress featuring a sheer overlay. The model completed her look with a bold red lip and strappy black heels.

The much-in-love couple looked adorable as they were inseparable during the event. The pictures and videos from the big night are going viral on social media, as their fans are super excited to see them together.

For those intrigued about the couple’s relationship timeline, Pattinson and Waterhouse first sparked romance rumors in June 2018 after paparazzi caught them packing on the PDA in London. “Along the way, they were very close and cuddled and kissed many times," an eyewitness told E! News at the time, adding that the Twilight star was “very affectionate" and had his arm around Waterhouse the whole time.

“They were very loved up and close. Robert stroked Suki’s hair and gave her another loving kiss," added the source.

Their new romance blossomed after Pattinson called off his engagement to FKA Twigs in 2017, and Waterhouse’s highly publicised split from Bradley Cooper in March 2015.

Robert likes to keep his private life under wraps, especially when it comes to his relationships. Over the years, he has been linked to several celebs, including Lindsay Lohan, Emma Watson, Nikki Reed, and Dylan Penn, but he’s never confirmed the relationships. Rumours aside, Robert’s most high-profile relationships have been with his former Twilight co-star Kristen Stewart, singer FKA Twigs, and his current girlfriend, model Suki Waterhouse.

